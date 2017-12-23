Street beat: Holiday tradition

“I buy the kids pajamas, and we open them Christmas Eve, put them on and watch movies and make cookies for Santa.” — Nicole Seavey of Bar Harbor
“We go to my parents Christmas Eve. We’ll have the kids and family the next morning. We open presents and have breakfast. It’s been a longstanding tradition.” — Matt Bartlett of Bar Harbor
“Our tradition has been having a big feast of Italian fishes. It’s always on Christmas Eve. This year I’m working, so my wife and I will probably have a quiet evening at home.” — Chuck Colbert of Bar Harbor
“My family gets together on Christmas Eve, and we have the meal with seven fishes. It’s an Italian tradition.” — Kristin Leffler of Bar Harbor