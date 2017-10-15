Street beat: Halloween costumes

What was your favorite Halloween costume when you were a kid?
“I dressed up as a mad scientist when I was nine or so. I had a surgical mask and a scary fake hand.” — Chris Strout of Bar Harbor
“I was Raggedy Ann when I was eight and we lived in Death Valley. I was a National Park Service ‘brat.’ My mom made me a big, red yarn wig, and I had three big freckles on each cheek.” — Robyne Clark of Southwest Harbor
“One year, I stayed home and sat on our porch on Glen Mary dressed as a scarecrow-witch. I had hay stuffed in a big flannel shirt and a witch mask, so people thought I was a mannequin. But I was holding the candy bowl and I slapped people’s hands away when they reached in. But then I gave them some.” — Erica Durgin of Trenton
“I was Spiderman in kindergarten. I think my picture was even in the paper!” — Robert Hall of Trenton