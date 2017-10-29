Would you like to go on a lengthy mission in space to colonize another planet like Elon Musk is proposing for Mars?Street beat: Would you go to Mars? October 29, 2017 on News Would you like to go on a lengthy mission in space to colonize another planet like Elon Musk is proposing for Mars?“I would say ‘yes’ if you could be suspended cryogenically and don’t have to lose your whole life traveling.” — Brendan Cholewa of Griswold, Conn.“Probably not. It just seems really scary.” — Janee Cholewa of Griswold, Conn.“No. I don’t think I do. Can we just keep space space? Do we need to colonize everything?” — Susan Plimpton of Southwest Harbor“Absolutely, if I could bring my family and my favorite foods, beef jerky, popcorn and Dr. Pepper.” — Kate Pickup-McMullin of TremontRelated Posts Street Beat: How would you make up for missed school days? Street Beat: What’s on your Christmas list? Street beat: How are you connected to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma? Load Comments