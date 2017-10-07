Street beat: What is your favorite sport?

“My husband kind of got me into watching football. He’s a Jets fan, so it’s fun to root for the Patriots. And the first year I started watching, every time I walked into the room, some kind of incredible, amazing play happened, so I thought it was really fun.” — Whitney Ciancetta of Bar Harbor
“Football. It’s very athletic. I played in high school.” — Jeramie Schroeder of Ellsworth
“I like watching baseball; I usually watch with my grandparents. It’s kind of a family sport. You get attached to the players.” — Hannah Paradis of Bar Harbor
“I’ve played soccer since I was 7. I like it because it’s fast-paced, but it’s not only running, there’s strategy behind it.” — Aidan Goller of Lamoine