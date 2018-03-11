Street beat: What was your favorite movie from the last year? March 11, 2018 on News What was your favorite movie from the last year? “I still haven’t seen anything I like better than the original ‘Jaws.’ Any sequels are awful. Except for ‘Star Wars.’” — Scott Cole of Bar Harbor “‘Jumanji.’ The Rock is always a funny guy to watch.” — Nick Shults of Seal Harbor “I loved ‘Neither Wolf nor Dog’ because it depicted people learning about each other, coming together and understanding their commonalities.” — Kim O’Brien of Bar Harbor “I liked ‘Hunt for the Wilderpeople.’ It’s a comedy about a kid who is adopted in New Zealand and then they go off into the wild.” — Russ White of Bar Harbor Related Posts What would you do if you won $1 million? Street Beat: Does the governor owe Stephen King an apology? Street beat: How are you connected to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma? Load Comments