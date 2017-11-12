What did you enjoy most about volunteering at Take Pride in Acadia Day?Street beat: What did you enjoy most about volunteering at Take Pride in Acadia Day? November 12, 2017 on News What did you enjoy most about volunteering at Take Pride in Acadia Day?“Hot chocolate!” — Kate Murch of Bar Harbor“Finding sticks in the woods we can use as magic wands.” — Alison Pritchard of Bar Harbor“Standing on top of the picnic tables with the sign so people could find our group.” — Anna Rabasca of Bar Harbor“At this event a couple of years ago, we took turns getting thrown into the woods on top of the leaf pile! It was really fun.” — Cora VanDongen of Bar HarborRelated Posts Street Beat: What do you think of the “Deflategate” football controversy? Street beat Street beat Load Comments