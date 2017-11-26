When do you begin your holiday shopping?Street beat: When do you begin your holiday shopping? November 26, 2017 on News When do you begin your holiday shopping?“This year, I actually started a week ago. Normally I’m a Black Friday shopper.” — Melissa Harrington of Winter Harbor“I actually have got a few things done, which is unusual for me. Usually, I start after Thanksgiving.” — Karen Matteson of Tremont“Actually this year my family decided not to do presents. We just want to be together.” — Seamus O’Brien of Bar Harbor“I’ve already done all my Christmas shopping. It’s just easier. I do it pretty much a year ahead.” — Cynthia Parady of Bar HarborRelated Posts Street Beat: What do you think of the “Deflategate” football controversy? Street beat Street beat Load Comments