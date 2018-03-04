Street beat: A beautiful day March 4, 2018 on News What did you do on that beautiful day we had on Wednesday, Feb. 21? “I went out to Great Head, laid on a ledge and watched the fog roll in. It was a good day.” — Gary Hawk of Baltimore, M.D. “I enjoyed my walk to lunch more, and it made me feel like spring is here.” — Melinda Workman of Ellsworth “I [got a] chance to go for a real walk instead of walking on a treadmill.” — Samantha Wanner of Bar Harbor “My dogs [a Chihuahua and miniature pinscher mix and an Italian greyhound] and I actually went for walks.” — Evin Carson of Bar Harbor Related Posts Street Beat: Does the governor owe Stephen King an apology? Street beat Street beat: Saturday morning cartoons Load Comments