Street beat: Acadia fee increase

What is your opinion of the proposed increases in peak-season entrance fees for Acadia National Park?
“I’m opposed, mainly because I pay my federal taxes. And it seems like the government ought to be paying this out of the taxes.” — Bill Dohmen of Bar Harbor
“I don’t think they should raise the prices that much for people walking or biking. The main cost should fall to people bringing vehicles into the park, including tour buses, because I think the extra traffic is one of the things that’s degrading the park.” — Bryanna Golden of Bar Harbor
“I think Acadia is totally worth the increase. But I also feel it’s too large of an increase and will really hurt local or Maine folks. It’s not going to matter to folks from away.” — Jonathan Gormley of Bar Harbor
“I would prefer that they not increase the fees. I understand why they want to. But I think the park should be more accessible to the everyday people.” — Sue Lerner of Bar Harbor