Stormy Christmas

BAR HARBOR — A white Christmas is lyrical; a whiteout Christmas is a pain.

Monday’s snowstorm caused many Mainers to cancel or alter their holiday plans, while others put their faith in their snow tires and headed out over the river and through the woods.

Snowfall totals varied greatly across the state, from under 6 inches along the Downeast coast to about 14 inches around Jackman, according to regional observations gathered by the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou. Hancock County totals ranged from 4-12 inches.

Blowing snow, coupled with icy road conditions beneath the snow cover in some places, made for tricky travel.

Maine State Police posted a photo on Facebook of a car off the road in Clifton with the caption “In case you’re wondering, #RoadsAreBad.”

In Bar Harbor, some residents thought of those who would be out in the storm when they were making cookies for Santa.

Town plow drivers noticed a sign on a post reading “Thank you, plow guys! Merry Christmas! Cookies for you.” Cookies in plastic bags were affixed to the pole.

Tuesday brought clear skies but a bitterly cold night, with the wind chill dipping well below zero.

Wednesday’s forecast called for a high of 11 degrees in Bar Harbor, but it was expected to feel much colder. The forecasted wind chill for Wednesday night was -24 degrees.

The forecast for Thursday calls for a high of 4 degrees in Ellsworth. The weekend forecast looks chilly as well.

It appears an icy wind will blow the door shut on 2017.