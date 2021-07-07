Storm downs trees, cuts power on island 

CRANBERRY ISLES — A mighty wind blew down trees, knocked out power and destroyed a private dock during the storm that passed through the area last Wednesday, June 30.

No injuries were reported.

“Islesford [Little Cranberry Island] was hit pretty hard,” said Katelyn Damon, the town’s public safety coordinator.

“Islesford has a lot of very old maple trees that overhang Main Street, and those trees lost a lot of limbs. One large maple tree uprooted near a home…and fell over a deck.”

She said damage to the deck was minimal.

Half of the island lost power around 5:30 Wednesday afternoon.

“The rest of the Islesford’s power was de-energized from Manset by Versant [power company] due to a sparking and smoldering tree on a line that had not tripped the nearest cut-out breaker,” Damon said.

A Versant truck with a three-person crew arrived on Islesford via barge at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

“They drove around with me to assess the damage and make a plan to restore the power…in phases,” Damon said.

She said priority was given to the shore area so that the Cranberry Isles Fishermen’s Co-Op and the Islesford Dock Restaurant could get back in business and not lose the food in their refrigerators.

Power was restored to most of the island by 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

“The Versant crew went above and beyond and were very generous with their time in order to make sure that all power was restored to homes,” Damon said.

“Summer power outages are tough on the islands, as a lot of summer homes are not equipped with generators (and) a lot of homes are rented out weekly to visitors. So, I was very pleased with Versant’s responsiveness…especially given the fact that there was some extensive storm damage on the mainland as well.”

Damon said a family on Great Cranberry Island lost their dock in Preble Cove during the storm, but there were no reports of other significant damage or any power outages on Great Cranberry.