Storm brings outages

TREMONT — This past weekend’s Nor’easter resulted in more than 2,100 households losing power throughout Tremont, Southwest Harbor and multiple surrounding islands.

Crews from power company Emera Maine did their best to prepare for the storm by making sure extra personnel and resources were available, according to spokeswoman Judy Long. No one went more than 24 hours without power and all customers had power by Sunday evening, except for a few on Sutton Island.

Winds and rains combined to upend trees throughout the region, two of which caused damage to lines in Southwest Harbor and Tremont.

One tree fell across Route 102A near 69 Seawall Road around 6 p.m. on Saturday and was resting on power lines. It blocked traffic for about a half hour until volunteer responders were able to clear part of the tree and one lane of traffic.

“Crews did have to interrupt power for a bit of time to remove the [rest of the] tree on 102A,” Long said.

In Tremont, a tree went down at 664 Tremont Road near the Cornerstone Baptist Church around 8 p.m. Saturday night. That tree damaged power lines, some of which feed Swan’s Island and Frenchboro.

“Any time we lose power on that stretch, they lose power too,” said Tremont Fire Chief Keith Higgins. “It snapped the power lines.”

Firefighters cleaned litter and debris off the road, he said.

The downed tree there blocked one lane of traffic and caused a power surge inside a nearby home, according to Higgins. Members of Tremont’s volunteer fire crew removed the tree and traffic was flowing again at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

There were 10,000 outages reported throughout Hancock, Washington and Penobscot counties over the weekend, according to Long. They affected more than 650 customers throughout Tremont, West Tremont, Seal Cove, and Bernard.

In Southwest Harbor, outages affected about 1,100 customers. In addition, 195 customers on Islesford and 180 customers on Great Cranberry experienced outages over the weekend. Crews were on Sutton Island Monday clearing fallen trees and working to bring power back to residences.