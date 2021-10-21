Stewart tearing down Ox Ledge mansion

MOUNT DESERT — Six years after buying Ox Ledge, the 10-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion adjacent to her Skylands estate in the village of Seal Harbor, Martha Stewart is having it torn down.

She obtained a demolition permit from the town on Oct. 8.

There is no word on what, if any, plans Stewart has for the property.

Built in the “shingle cottage” style in 1900, Ox Ledge, which was originally known as Tower Cottage, was designed by architect Duncan Candler, who also designed Skylands for Henry Ford’s son Edsel. The two homes were both part of the Ford property and at one point shared a driveway. When the properties were later divided, Ox Ledge retained what had been Skylands’ formal garden.

The 6,800-square-foot Ox Ledge mansion overlooking the waters of Seal Harbor and beyond is on 5.47 acres of mostly forested land. The estate, at 14 Ox Hill Way, was listed for sale by the Knowles Company in June 2015. According to tax records, Stewart bought it through Lifestyle Research Retreat LLC, in November 2015 for $3.19 million.

The estate is currently assessed for tax purposes at $2.95 million, with the house valued at $1.57 million.

Stewart bought the 62.3-acre Skylands estate, which includes several buildings, in 1997. The 14,855-square-foot main house was built in 1925. The current tax assessment for the entire estate is $9.24 million.