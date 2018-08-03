Status conference set in murder case

ELLSWORTH — Attorneys for accused murderer Jalique Keene of Bar Harbor are scheduled to meet with Assistant Attorney General John Alsop for a status conference on Thursday, Sept. 13.

The Maine State Police on June 4 charged Keene, 21, with murder in the death of Mikaela Conley, 19, of Bar Harbor.

Conley’s body was found in the woods near the intersection of Route 3 and West Street on June 2. Conley died of “blunt force trauma and strangulation,” according to court records.

Keene himself will not appear in court for that status conference. Defense attorney, Jeff Toothaker, said he and the prosecution would be meeting with a judge.

Keene had been scheduled for a status conference July 19 but Assistant Attorney General John Alsop filed a motion for a new date due to “other scheduling commitments,” the motion stated.

Also, “the case will not be ready for a meaningful conference until late August or September 2018, at which time it is hoped the state’s discovery will be complete,” Alsop wrote.

Toothaker and co-counsel Dawn Corbett did not object to the delay, according to the motion.

Keene is being held without bail in the Hancock County Jail.