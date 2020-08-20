Thursday - Aug 20, 2020
State grant supports more masks, signs 

August 20, 2020

BAR HARBOR — The town received $33,083 in a second-round grant from the state’s Keep ME Healthy program for coronavirus prevention, education and outreach efforts. The town had applied for about $47,000 from the program to pay for 90,000 masks and 78 sanitizer refills to supply the kiosks from Sept. 8 through Oct. 31, and for staff time for a resource officer, enhanced cleaning and other efforts. 

“The success of mask wearing, the mask delivery method and continued very low transmission rates have piqued the interest of many other municipalities in Maine and New Hampshire,” the town’s application for the grant stated. “This non-polarizing approach with the free masks makes Bar Harbor successful and a model to other areas.” 

“The visible signage and mask wearing not only helps decrease transmission but also allows residents to be more confident and less fearful with visitors nearby,” the application stated. “This is incredibly important to Bar Harbor business vitality and community relationships.” 

