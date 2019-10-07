State education department creates student cabinet

AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is launching its first-ever Student Cabinet, a group of students that will meet quarterly with Commissioner of Education Pender Makin to discuss educational opportunities, improvements, and policy. The purpose of the Student Cabinet is to provide a forum for Maine students’ voices to be heard.

Cabinet meetings will allow students from different grade levels, backgrounds and areas of Maine to share their opinions and offer advice about Maine’s education system with the commissioner and other DOE leaders.

Students in grades 4-12 and first year of college are invited to submit an application to be a member of the Student Cabinet. Members selected will serve for a term of 12 months starting Nov. 1.

Cabinet meetings will be held throughout the school year. Most meetings are expected to be held as video conferences which will require cabinet members to have access to a computer or device with an internet connection. There will be at least one in-person meeting, for which the Maine DOE will reimburse travel costs.

Student Cabinet members will be selected based on representation of Maine’s geography, with a goal of two students from each county in Maine, based on the pool of applications submitted, and inclusive of the diverse cultural and economic backgrounds of students throughout Maine.

Selected students will be expected to attend scheduled meetings, prepare for each meeting as needed, work in a collaborative manner with each other and with Department staff as needed; and express views and opinions openly, constructively and respectfully.

Students interested in serving on the Maine DOE Student Cabinet will need to submit the electronic application, with consent from a parent or guardian, by Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 5 pm.

Contact 624-6747 or kelli.deveaux@maine.gov.