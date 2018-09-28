Stanley to be feted

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library presents an event to celebrate Ralph Stanley Saturday, Oct. 13, from 2-4 p.m.

Stanley is a boat-builder, storyteller, genealogist, historian, musician, library trustee, author, and more. The gathering will include “live music by Ruth Grierson, Skip Fraley, and Ralph himself, plus time for sharing stories, and a chance to raise a glass in celebration of a remarkable man,” event organizers said.

Stanley is known throughout the state and the nation as a master boat-builder and designer, as well as a maritime historian. He was born February 9, 1929 in Bar Harbor, grew up in Southwest Harbor, and was attracted to working and pleasure boats from a young age.

He would accompany his father, a lobsterman, when he went to haul his traps, and became interested in boat building in high school.

As a descendant of twenty of the earliest settlers of the Mount Desert Island area, Stanley has lived in Southwest Harbor all his life. In 1956 he married Marion Linscott. They have four children: Nadine, Marjorie, Richard, and Edward. Among other awards, Stanley received a proclamation of Shipwright Laureate of Maine from Governor Angus King.

He was awarded the nation’s highest honor in the folk and traditional arts, the National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts, in 1999.

Stanley has been a library trustee since 1995, and during this time the library has experienced major expansions. He served as Board chair, and was named Trustee Emeritus in 2012. He has presented numerous talks and brought his music to the library, and has made invaluable contributions of time, energy, and knowledge to the library’s Digital Archive, an online resource that contains historic photographs, documents, maps, and research material given to and shared with the library since about 1900.

Contact the Library at 244-7065.