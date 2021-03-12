Stanley Subaru wins 2021 Top Drawer Award 

TRENTON — The winner of the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Top Drawer Award is Stanley Subaru in Trenton. The Top Drawer has been awarded for 40 years by the chamber as a designation of a businesses’ lifelong excellence in providing the best of service, place to work, product excellence and community engagement and support at the highest level.

“Stanley Subaru is the epitome of what the Top Drawer Award stands for” said Tom Wheeler, president of the chamber’s board of directors. “There is no doubt that they are connected to their community at the highest level. They continue to find new and unique ways to get involved, which makes our area a better place to live and work.”

“Stanley Subaru’s connection to the Ellsworth area is pretty amazing,” stated Gretchen Wilson, the chamber’s director. “They see a need and they carefully assess what they can do as a company to assist.”

Stanley Subaru has given back to the community as part of the National Subaru Share the Love program for years, but there are also donations and volunteerism to Acadia National Park, Woodlawn Museum, health care, education, the arts and humanitarian organizations including Hospice of Hancock County, Loaves and Fishes and Bar Harbor Food pantries.

From Test Drives for the Cure, a program to assist women with mammography scholarships, to adoption events for the Hancock County SPCA, to teacher appreciation that recently included working with the Bud Connection on delivering a bouquet to all the teachers returning to school during the pandemic, to providing a donation to keep The Grand Theater’s stage an integral part of community arts and programming, Stanley Subaru is a leader in community engagement, philanthropy and volunteerism.

The company has also been recognized yearly with the Subaru Share the Love Customer and Community Commitment Award, and as an eco-friendly dealership.

The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 65th annual awards in late spring/early summer at a location to be determined. Stanley Subaru will be the 41st recipient of the Chamber’s Top Drawer Award, which will be presented to the company at the event.