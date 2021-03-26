Stanley Subaru named Love Promise Retailer of the Year 

ELLSWORTH — Subaru of New England named Stanley Subaru 2020’s Love Promise Retailer of the Year. Each year, this award is given out to only one of the 64 Subaru dealerships in New England to recognize exceptional dedication to embracing Subaru’s culture of making the world a better place.

Subaru of New England Love Promise coordinator Rebecca Carr commends Stanley Subaru. “Mark Politte and his management team have created an incredible culture of giving back and taking action to help their community, especially during the challenging times brought on by COVID-19,” she said.

“Being an impact player in our community has been part of our mission statement since 1999, and this recognition is very much appreciated,” stated Politte upon accepting the award.

In 2020, Stanley Subaru managed to undertake over 30 Love Promise initiatives in the community including assisting at the Bar Harbor Food Pantry, adopting out animals from the SPCA of Hancock County, teacher appreciation efforts, October’s Driven for a Cure to raise funds for mammography scholarships at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital and giving approximately 4,000 reusable masks to the community at no cost.

Stanley Subaru has been part of the Hancock County community since 1999 and wholeheartedly believes in the Subaru Love Promise, which states, “We believe in making the world a better place.” They are proud to support groups that improve the quality of life in their communities, as well as initiatives that promote the arts, education, animal welfare and local healthcare.

Learn more at StanleySubaru.com.