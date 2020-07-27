Stanley Subaru acquires Belfast dealership  

BELFAST—Stanley Subaru is expanding the services and vehicles available to their guests with the acquisition of Dutch Chevrolet Buick in Belfast.

Greg Dutch reached out to Mark Politte of Stanley Subaru in 2019. He knew he wanted to ensure his dealership would be led by someone who understood, respected and honored the Dutch family’s 94-year legacy.

Under Mark Politte’s leadership, Stanley Subaru has annually received national awards for its commitment to guests and the community. Part of that achievement is due to Dutch’s excellent example.

“When I was building a young business in Stanley Subaru, I frequently reached out to Greg to learn how he successfully created and nurtured an environment so supportive of his community, customers and employees,” says Politte. “I was honored and excited when Greg chose us to shepherd the business into the future It is the commonalities in our beliefs, our focus and our approach that will make it successful for the next 94 years.”

Greg Dutch will still be around in senior leadership at the dealership as the comptroller. Mark Politte says, “I insisted Greg remain in a leadership role to help guide the transition and protect that environment. His leadership and 41 years of experience will be a complement to the new Stanley Chevrolet Buick.”

For his part, Dutch is excited about the transition and his role as comptroller. “Thank you to our employees, customers and our community for your support. I look forward to seeing you in the dealership soon!”

Stanley Subaru, located at 22 Bar Harbor Road, Ellsworth, has served the area since 1999. For more information about Stanley Subaru, call (207) 667-4641 or visit stanleysubaru.com.



Dutch Chevrolet and Buick is at 6 Belmont Avenue in Belfast and has served the area since 1926. For more information, call (207) 338-1470 or visit dutchchevy.com.