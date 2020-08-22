Stanley resigns 

TREMONT—Planning Board member Wayne Stanley submitted his letter of resignation to Town Manager Chris Saunders on Aug. 8.

Stanley cited a lack of time to attend the meetings in his letter, which stated his resignation was effective immediately. His term was set to end in 2022.

There are seven seats on the Planning Board. Voters recently approved a change to the town’s ordinance to reduce the number of members to five and the length of terms of service from five years to three.

Those changes are not scheduled to take effect until July 2021, when the terms being served by Brett Witham and Margery Buck end and their seats on the board are expected to lapse.