Stancioff to discuss climate adaption

BAR HARBOR — Esperanza Stancioff will speak about Maine coastal communities preparing for climate change at the Beatrix Farrand Society’s Garland Farm on Monday, Aug. 26 at 4 p.m.

Her presentation and discussion will explore the realities of Maine’s changing climate, focused on current research, ways the climate might change in the future, and how people are adapting to those changes.

The major area of focus will be on coastal and marine areas of concern, telling the story through participatory research providing a broad brush of projects including lobsters impacted by warming temperatures and shellfish impacted by ocean acidification.

She will also highlight citizen science programs, including “Signs of the Seasons: A New England Phenology Program,” explaining how Maine’s citizens are engaged in learning and providing much needed data.

Stancioff, an extension professor with the University of Maine Extension, has worked at the university for 30 years designing and implementing applied research and educational programs for high priority areas in marine and coastal ecosystems.

She is a member of the Marine Extension Team with University of Maine Cooperative Extension and Maine Sea Grant and currently serves as lead for both organizations in climate change adaptation.

Her current projects include a number of adaptation projects focused on understanding and reducing climate-related impacts, including the development and coordination of state and regional networks . She is also co-developer and co-coordinator of “Signs of the Seasons.”

Admission is $10 for Beatrix Farrand Society members and $20 for non-members. Students attend for free. Garland Farm is at 475 Bay View Drive in Bar Harbor.

Pre-registration is required; contact programs@beatrixfarrandsociety.org.