Stadium field gets new name

BAR HARBOR — The football and soccer field at Mount Desert Island High School is now officially Alumni Field.

The high school board approved the naming Jan. 14 at the request of Student Activities Director Bunky Dow. He said he now plans to ask the school’s alumni to contribute to some stadium-area improvements.

“I’ve been approached many times about what we need,” he said. “I’ve been asked if we can change the color of the track. ‘Can we move the press box?’ ‘Can we re-locate the scoreboard, because when you come here at six o’clock and the sun’s shining, it’s hard to see the time’ and things like that.

“So, there are some renovations that need to be done,” Dow continued. “And I got to thinking how I could go out and generate some money without being an impact on the taxpayers in this community.

“I think the alumni would really buy into this and take pride in helping us spice it up a little bit. I don’t know all the particulars. I want to get some people together and look at ideas and brainstorm what’s the next step.”

Dow told the school board that the track that surrounds the field, which was resurfaced in 2016, will need to be dug up and replaced within the next few years. He said the school should be responsible for that expense. But if there is a lot of support for changing the color of the track, from black to green for example, that is an added cost that the alumni might wish to cover.

Dow said he has been asked about replacing the grass playing field with artificial turf.

“That’s not my goal,” he said. “I’d like to have that, but the proposal is $2.3 million to do just the stadium field and another $900,000 for the upper [practice] field. I don’t think that’s a good way to use people’s money.”

Dow noted that the high school’s draft budget for next year calls for adding an irrigation system for Alumni Field.

“I think that will be more than sufficient,” he said.