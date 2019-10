TREMONT — The Tremont Historical Society will host a program about spinning wool into yarn and related subjects Monday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library at Pacific Hall.

Maude March will lead the program, which will include videos about the care, keeping and shearing of sheep. March will also demonstrate some spinning techniques, using the traditional tools of the craft.

The public is welcome, and refreshments will be served.