Speed signs set for Somesville

MOUNT DESERT — The town will install two permanent speed display signs on Route 102 in the village of Somesville, one facing north and one south.

“We plan to mount these on utility poles or poles we will furnish ourselves … to advise drivers of their speed,” Public Works Director Tony Smith said in a memo to Town Manager Durlin Lunt.

He said the signs would be installed “at locations we identify that, in our opinion, will provide the greatest benefit.”

In addition to displaying vehicle speeds, the solar-powered signs will collect data on traffic volume and speed.

Installation of the pole-mounted signs is in response to complaints by Somesville residents about traffic speeding through the village, where the speed limit is 25 mph.

The town also will buy a trailer for mounting a solar-powered speed display and data collection sign that the Maine Department of Transportation has given the Police Department. The trailer will allow the sign to be moved around town as speeding is identified as a problem in different areas.

At the request of Smith and Police Chief Jim Willis, the Board of Selectmen Monday night authorized spending $8,000 to buy the two speed display signs and $4,000 for the trailer. Half of the total cost of $12,000 will come from a public works reserve account and half from a police reserve account.