TREMONT — Selectmen approved a Special Town Meeting for Oct. 29 to allow voters to decide on a zoning ordinance amendment regarding cruise ship tenders.

Set to begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 29, prior to a regularly scheduled selectmen meeting, voters will have the one warrant article before them, in addition to the required article to elect a moderator.

The warrant article asks residents to decide whether to prohibit embarking or debarkment of cruise ship passengers from tenders in Tremont.