SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A special town meeting to consider funding for a water and sewer district project and a plastic bag ban is set for Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the firehouse.

Residents will be asked to authorize selectmen to enter into an agreement with the district to pay the debt service on a $500,000 that is designated for improvements to the water station on Long Pond. Other warrant articles ask whether ordinances should be enacted for the ban of plastic bags and polystyrene containers.

The full text of the proposed ordinances can be found online at southwestharbormaine.org.