Special nomination meeting for Senate District 7 scheduled

BAR HARBOR — As a result of the recent resignation of state Senator Louie Luchini, the Hancock County Democratic Committee will be holding a nomination meeting for a Senate District 7 Democratic candidate on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m. The meeting will be conducted online through Zoom.

By state law, only members of the Hancock County Democratic Committee who are registered to vote in Senate District 7 (as it was defined when Luchini was elected) will be able to vote; however, others can attend.

The candidate list for this seat is currently in flux. “Our process is quite fluid, so we may not know until the meeting who is actually running,” said Chair Kay Wilkins. “We believe in an open process.”

A registration process will be set up shortly online at www.hancockdems.org. The deadline for registering is Feb. 11 by noon. Email Kay Wilkins at [email protected] with questions.