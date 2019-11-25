SPCA to host holiday open house

TRENTON — The SPCA of Hancock County will hold its holiday open house and cookie sale on Saturday, Nov. 30 from noon to 4 p.m. at the SPCA shelter at 141 Route 3.

Free photos with Santa Claus will be available from 1 to 2 p.m. There will also be face painting, pet grooming and training tips, dog and cat basket raffles and treats for both people and pets.

Children can help decorate holiday cards for animals and can choose an ornament from our Angel Tree to help a shelter dog or cat.

There will also be an opportunity to meet the dogs and cats available for adoption at the SPCA.

Proceeds from the cookie sale benefit the operations of the SPCA’s animal shelter. Mix and match the selection as the cookies are $8 a dozen or $15 for two dozen.

Contact 667-8088.