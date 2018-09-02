SPCA pet of the week: Meet Dorothy

Dorothy is still looking for a home. This 2 year old cat arrived at the shelter in April with two other mom cats and a whole slew of kittens. They raised all the kittens together, and one by one all of them were adopted. Except Dorothy.

She is curious, playful, and very fond of lying in the sun looking adorable. Dorothy gets along with other cats of any age, and the shelter staff thinks she would do ok with dogs, too.

To read her whole story, visit spcahancockcounty.org and follow links to the Pet of the Week page.

SPCA of Hancock County

141 Bar Harbor Road

Trenton, ME 04605

667-8088

Open Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed Monday and Tuesday