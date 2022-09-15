SPCA of Hanock County holds adoption event this weekend 

TRENTON — The SPCA of Hancock County in Trenton and Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization, are teaming up for another adoption campaign to encourage people to adopt, not shop, for their next pet.

Recent data released by Best Friends showed that U.S. shelters are seeing an increase in animal intakes and a decrease in pet adoptions from shelters. This has steadily turned into a crisis in the animal welfare community, where many shelters are over capacity.

Adoption fees will be reduced this Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featured discounts include $50 off adult cat adoptions, 50 percent off a second kitten and all dogs and select cats (such as seniors and medical cases) will have reduced fees. Fees will vary depending on each animal’s circumstance.

“We are excited to participate in this event because it means more exposure and more adoptions for our precious animals,” says SPCA of Hancock County Development Officer Samantha Thorsen. “Our shelter is currently at capacity, with an estimated 60 to 80 animals on our wait list in need of immediate shelter or rehoming. These animals just need a chance to steal away hearts – this will be a perfect opportunity!”

Adopters can see available animals on the SPCA’s website, www.spcahancockcounty.org. Inquiries are welcome and becoming preapproved by submitting adoption applications as soon as possible is encouraged so that adoptions can be expedited at the event.

“There is a growing shelter crisis across the country and the animal welfare community won’t just sit by and let innocent pets die,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “In fact, it’s quite the opposite. We’re joining forces with our vast network of shelters and rescues across the country to host our third National Adoption Weekend since May to incentivize people to get out and adopt.

“We have proof that national promotions like the first two adoption weekends we did in May and July work,” said Castle. “Our July National Adoption Weekend saw close to 10,000 animals adopted in a three-day period.