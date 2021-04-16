SPCA names new shelter manager

TRENTON – After an extensive search to find the right candidate, the SPCA of Hancock County has named Nicole Rediker, formerly the shelter’s animal care manager, as shelter manager.

“What really stands out about Nicole is her passion for our mission and her consistent and professional care of the animals,” said SPCA Board President Vicki Hall. “The board feels she is the ideal person to run our organization.”

Rediker is a trained veterinary technician and holds a bachelor’s degree in pre-veterinary science from the University of Maine Orono. She held the position of animal care manager at the SPCA since 2019, overseeing the medical needs of the shelter’s dogs and cats.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity to help the animals and the community in a larger capacity than before,” Rediker said. “This shelter means the world to me and I can’t imagine being anywhere else.”