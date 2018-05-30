SPCA launches search for new executive director

TRENTON — The SPCA of Hancock County has launched a nationwide search for an executive director to lead the nonprofit animal welfare organization.

The executive director’s position has been vacant since 2012. Former board member Diana de los Santos has been serving as operations manager and director of the organization for the past six years and plans to stay involved with the SPCA once a new executive director is hired.

“Diana has done an amazing job leading the shelter and its staff for the past six years. She will continue in this position after an executive director is hired to ensure a smooth and seamless transition,” said board President Jamie O’Keefe.

De los Santos said, “It is time for me to focus on some other priorities in my life, with my family and with my animal control positions, which this year included Mount Desert. I will stay involved with the shelter in a capacity to help the transition. I am very proud of all we have accomplished, and I have been fortunate to work with an amazing team. It is exciting to see the changes already happening to keep this shelter moving into the future. There is always more to be done in animal welfare.”

Starboard Leadership Consulting of Bangor is assisting the SPCA with its search for the new executive director. The search is expected to take about six months.