SPCA announces Wine & Whiskers benefit party

TRENTON — The SPCA of Hancock County will hold its sixth annual Wine & Whiskers fundraiser Tuesday, July 23, at 6 p.m. at the Asticou Inn in Northeast Harbor.

The cost is $125 per person, $62.50 of which is tax deductible. Reservations are required.

Under a tent on the Asticou Inn lawn overlooking the harbor, hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, dessert, and live music by Roberta and Friends will be offered.

The evening also includes silent and live auctions with Andrew Simon of the Barn Arts Collective serving as auctioneer. Auction items include a sculpture by local artist Dan Falt, Dooney & Bourke handbags, jewelry designed by Lisa Hall, four tickets for the 2019 opening game of the New England Patriots and other prizes.

Wine & Whiskers is the SPCA’s largest fundraiser of the year and all of the proceeds directly support the non-profit organization’s animal shelter in Trenton.

The funds help to fund daily care and veterinary treatment of the surrendered, abandoned and stray dogs and cats in the SPCA’s care.

“Attendees will have the pleasure of an entertaining evening and the gratification of knowing that their financial contributions to the SPCA of Hancock County are a wise investment in transforming the lives of homeless, neglected, ill and injured pets in their community,” said SPCA Executive Director Nichola Redmond “It is truly an opportunity to restore hope.”

The SPCA receives no municipal, state or federal funding.

This year’s event is dedicated to SPCA friend and trustee Cody van Heerden, who died last year after a battle with ALS, also called Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Reservations can be made by contacting Cheryl Cumming at 667-8088, or visiting online at spcahancockcounty.org.