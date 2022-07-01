Sparks will fly over MDI this Fourth of July

Island-wide Fourth of July fireworks and activities

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Independence Day falls on Monday this year, giving people a true four-day weekend. Throughout the holiday weekend, events will be held to celebrate the birth of American independence. On July 4, 1776, the Second Continental Congress unanimously adopted the Declaration of Independence, announcing a separation from Great Britain’s constitutional monarchy.

According to the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce website, Bar Harbor’s Fourth of July has been voted the number one Fourth of July celebration in America by the Today Show and recognized by National Geographic as one of the top 10 in the U.S.

July Fourth parking

No parking will be allowed after noon July 4 in the Newport Drive parking lot and on-street portions of Main and West adjacent to Agamont Park. Parking from Bridge Street to Bar Island is discouraged.

Police will not enforce paid parking at meters and kiosks, but illegally parked vehicles will be ticketed and/or towed.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Close to 9 p.m., Eden Street from Mount Desert Street to Cottage Street will be closed to vehicle traffic. Residents of Michigan, Bowles, Myrtle and Brewer avenues will be unable to use Eden Street for a short period of time to accommodate Island Explorer bus parking. Eden Street will be reopened to traffic as soon as possible.

Second Annual MDI YMCA Lobster Scavenger Hunt

The second Annual Mount Desert Island YMCA Lobster Scavenger Hunt will take place July 1-5 in downtown Bar Harbor. Those who choose to participate will search for lobsters at downtown businesses. Scavenger hunt cards will be available at the MDI YMCA at 21 Park St. in Bar Harbor beginning July 1 at 6 a.m. The MDI YMCA’s deadline for participant’s completed cards is noon on July 5. The submitted cards will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win prizes. Official YMCA Lobster Scavenger Hunt gear can also be purchased, including T-shirts, lobster hats and tote bags, sponsored by Geddy’s, when they visit the MDI YMCA from June 27 to July 5.

Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club Pancake Breakfast

On July 4 from 6-10 a.m., a traditional pancake breakfast will be hosted by the Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club. The morning feast at the Bar Harbor Athletic Field on Park Street will offer blueberry or plain pancakes, breakfast sandwiches, sausage, orange juice, milk, water, tea and coffee. The funds raised from the event will support Rotary projects and local nonprofits.

Island Arts Association Craft Fair/Marketplace

A craft fair/marketplace will be hosted by Island Arts Association at the MDI YMCA at 21 Park St. on July 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fair will have an array of crafts, handmade by Maine artisans, including jewelry, quilts, photographs, pottery and porcelain dolls. Proceeds from the fair will benefit the MDI YMCA and YWCA Mount Desert Island. For more information, call YWCA MDI at (207) 288-5008.

Independence Day Parade

The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce will host its traditional Independence Day Parade, which will feature local businesses, organizations and community members, at 10 a.m. on July 4. The parade, led by Grand Marshal Matt Horton, will make its way through downtown Bar Harbor starting on Main Street, down Cottage Street, Eden Street and Mount Desert Street and ending on Ledgelawn Avenue. View the parade route online at https://tinyurl.com/35k4nrw7.

The Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club Seafood Festival

Lunch will be offered at the Bar Harbor Athletic Field on Park Street during the Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club’s Seafood Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 4. Food options will include Maine lobster and crab rolls, hot dogs, hamburgers, French fries, snacks and beverages. All funds raised from the event support local Rotary projects and local nonprofits.

Live Music at the Town Pier

Leading up to the fireworks celebration on July 4, the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce’s Free Concert Series is set to take place at the Town Pier from 3-9 p.m. The event, which gives folks a chance to find a seat for the fireworks, will feature family-friendly music with performances by The Smith Collaboration, River Bottom Funk and The Crown Vics.

Town band at the Village Green

The Bar Harbor Town Band will perform at the Village Green at 7:30 p.m.

Bar Harbor/Acadia National Park July 4th Fireworks

At approximately 9:15 p.m., the Fireworks Over Frenchman Bay event will take place on the waterfront in downtown Bar Harbor. The fireworks display is being sponsored by the Bar Harbor Regency, Bar Harbor Whale Watch Company, Harborside Hotel, Spa & Marina, Stewman’s Lobster Pound and the Town of Bar Harbor.

2022 Quietside Fireworks

The Southwest Harbor & Tremont Chamber of Commerce, with the help of numerous Quietside resident and visitors, will be hosting a fireworks display in Southwest Harbor at 9 p.m. on July 4.

Central Maine Pyrotechnics will produce the program, which will be launched from one of Acadia Fuel’s barges in the middle of the harbor. The fireworks will be visible from many locations around the harbor and local businesses will be hosting viewings from their waterfront locations.

This display is made possible by donations from Quietside businesses, residents and visitors. The donation of the use of the barge by Acadia Fuel is also instrumental, according to the Chamber of Commerce.

A rain date of July 9 has been scheduled.

The Chamber is already accepting contributions for next year’s program and future displays.

For more information, call (207) 244-9264 or email [email protected].

A fireworks map can be viewed online at https://acadiachamber.com/files/fireworks_map.pdf.

ANP shares visitor tips for busy Independence Day weekend

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The National Park Service is expecting high visitation at Acadia National Park over Independence Day weekend. Visitors should plan their trip and expect long lines and wait times, traffic congestion and limited parking at the park’s most popular destinations.

Visitors should arrive with a plan and a backup plan in case parking is unavailable. Go to www.nps.gov/Acadia to learn about places to go and things to do in the park before arrival. Download the NPS App to help guide a visit to Acadia and select “save this park for offline use.” Park only in designated parking spaces. Parking illegally is unsafe and adds to the traffic congestion.

Leave cars parked at place of lodging and ride the fare-free Island Explorer bus, which connects the park with the surrounding communities on Mount Desert Island and the Schoodic Peninsula. Download the myStop app to view real-time bus locations and next available buses.

Visitors 16 and older are required to have a park entrance pass, which can be purchased online at www.Recreation.gov or in person at the Hulls Cove Visitor Center. Vehicles must display a park entrance pass through the windshield. Entrance fees help enhance the visitor experience and protect resources at Acadia National Park.

Vehicle reservations are required for Cadillac Summit Road through Oct. 22 and must be purchased online at www.Recreation.gov before arriving. Print or download the ticket with the QR code for validation. Reservations are not available for purchase in person. Vehicle reservations are not required for other locations in the park or for visitors who enter the area by foot, bicycle or taxi.

Camping reservations are required for park campgrounds and can be purchased on www.Recreation.gov. Same day or walk-up reservations are not available. Backcountry camping, campfires and overnight parking are prohibited outside of designated campgrounds. Fireworks are prohibited in the park.

Hikers should know the difficulty of the park’s trails and select those that match their abilities (many of Acadia’s hikes are more challenging than they seem). Carry a detailed trail map with topography and don’t rely on cell connectivity for trail navigation. Seventy percent of injuries to hikers in Acadia are due to slips, trips and falls. Wear sturdy footwear and beware of loose gravel, slippery rock, steep climbs and uneven surfaces.

Depending on CDC guidelines and the COVID-19 community level in Hancock County, masks may be required to enter park buildings, including the Hulls Cove Visitor Center, regardless of vaccination status.