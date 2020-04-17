Southwest Harbor-Tremont Nursing Service to hold meeting on Monday to discuss bylaws

SOUTHWEST HARBOR – The Southwest Harbor-Tremont Nursing Service, the managing board for the Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance Service, will hold a special meeting to discuss proposed constitutional and bylaw changes on April 20 at 6 p.m. All residents and/or landowners 18 years of age or older in the towns of Southwest Harbor and Tremont are members of the organization and may attend the meeting via Zoom to hear the presentation of the proposed changes. Go to https://www.swhtambulance.org and click on the Zoom link to join.

The constitutional amendments will also be posted on the nursing service website at https://www.swhtambulance.org and hard copies will be posted on the town bulletin boards and post offices in Southwest Harbor and Tremont. For a printed copy of the current constitution and bylaws and a copy of the new draft language, leave a message at [email protected] and the board will make it available.

Due to continuing limitations on gatherings, the annual meeting of the nursing service scheduled for May 18 at 6 p.m. will be held as a Zoom meeting. Information on attendance at the Zoom annual meeting can be accessed on the Southwest Harbor-Tremont Nursing Service website or through the ambulance service’s Facebook page.