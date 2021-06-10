Thursday - Jun 10, 2021

Southwest Harbor Town Meeting election results

June 10, 2021 by on News, Politics

Town Clerk Marilyn Lowell, left, counts ballots with Deputy Town Clerk Jennifer LaHaye, right, and an election clerk.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — There were 147 votes cast on Tuesday during the election portion of Southwest Harbor’s annual Town Meeting. 

All races were uncontested, with all but the one seat on the Board of Selectmen going to incumbents. Dan Norwood was the only candidate for the open Board of Selectmen seat, and he won with 128 votes.  

Susan Allen and John Bench were reelected to their seats on the Southwest Harbor School Committee. Ann Ratcliff was reelected to serve on the Mount Desert Island High School Board of Trustees. 

