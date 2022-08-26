Southwest Harbor mini golf course plans get approved

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Holly Masterson and David Horner last week laid out plans to the Planning Board showing their layout for a mini golf course in Southwest Harbor.

The business partners plan to bring Golf of Maine to Southwest Harbor on land they purchased in 2020 to develop Acadia Vendors Market.

“It will be really fun to just bring something to the town for both locals and visitors because there aren’t many attractions here besides Acadia National Park, which, don’t get me wrong, is beautiful, but there are still no real attractions here anymore,” Masterson said.

Earlier this year, the application for the 18-hole mini golf course, which will be built on Route 102, was deemed complete and advanced to public hearing by the Planning Board. “We made sure to complete and compile everything in our Planning Board application, so we would have no issues with its approval,” Masterson said.

Seasonal resident Nancy Weingartner said that the mini golf course traffic and noise would be disruptive to the community who want to enjoy their summer on the “quiet side.”

Masterson and Horner noted that hours of operation would be between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. from mid-June to mid-September, with hours that vary in May and October. Golfers should have no problem pulling into the course’s large driveway and two parking lots, which they explained would mostly address any traffic concerns. Light music to complement the mini golfing and overall experience will be minimal, they said.

Masterson said that each hole will detail aspects of the Gulf of Maine, from its history to sea life. There will also be touch tanks as well as a live-feed camera of real fishermen out at sea. The attraction, located behind Acadia Vendors Market, will also include a gift shop with products related to the Gulf of Maine.

Masterson and Horner will use Pennsylvania-based Harris Miniature Golf to design the course. Construction is set to start this fall and be complete by spring of 2023, with an opening date in May.