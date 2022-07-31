Southwest Harbor man taken by LifeFlight after car crash

BAR HARBOR– A Southwest Harbor man was transported by LifeFlight helicopter to Eastern Maine Medical Center following a single-vehicle accident on July 28.

Shortly after 6 p.m, the Bar Harbor Police Department responded to the intersection of Eagle Lake Road and Norway Drive and found a 2013 Subaru that had come to rest about 75 yards into the woods.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Brian Sparks, 41, suffered non-life threatening injuries, but was flown by helicopter from the Mount Desert Island High School as a precaution. He has since been released from the hospital.

According to Bar Harbor Police Department Lieutenant Kevin Edgecomb, eyewitnesses said Sparks failed to pass a vehicle and instead exited the road to the right, striking several trees before rolling over into a wooded embankment.

Mutual aid was provided by the Mount Desert Fire Department and Acadia National Park Rangers. Traffic was rerouted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.

Lieutenant Edgecomb said the incident remains under investigation and toxicology results are pending.