SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Members of the Southwest Historical Society voted Patty Pinkham in as president during a meeting on Sept. 19.

Outgoing president Karen Craig received flowers and a big ‘thank you’ at the event.

The historical society recently moved into the Manset Church on Seawall Road. In her new role, Pinkham will be helping the historical society get established in the new space and increasing the organization’s presence in the community.