Southwest Harbor hires from within for town manager post

SOUTHWEST HARBOR–After a nationwide search, the town of Southwest Harbor found its next town manager right in the town office.

On Monday, the town’s board of selectmen announced that its current town clerk, Marilyn Lowell, will assume the town’s top job on Dec. 13 under a three-year contract.

Lowell resides in Ellsworth and has held the clerk’s position since 2013. She has also held the position of assistant town manager and interim town manager while working for Southwest Harbor. She was previously the town clerk for the Town of Hancock for 11 and a half years before coming to Southwest Harbor.

Lowell has an A. S. Degree in Human Services from the University of Maine, Bangor.

