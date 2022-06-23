Southwest Harbor harbormaster resigns

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Oliver Curry has resigned as Southwest Harbor’s harbormaster, leaving the town looking to fill a key position just as the summer season begins.

Curry, of Lamoine, was hired as harbormaster in August 2021 following the resignation of former Harbormaster Jesse Gilley, who had held the job for four months.

Curry turned in his keys to the town office on June 6. “I can no longer fill my position,” Curry wrote in an email to town officials.

The email obtained by the Islander included a reason for his departure, but the information was redacted by Town Manager Marilyn Lowell, who cited personnel confidentiality. According to Lowell, the allowable exemption for the redaction of his letter is listed under the state’s revised statute Title 30-A: Municipalities and Counties, Section 2702: Personnel records.

The resignation letter was reviewed and accepted, effective immediately, by the town at the Select Board’s June 14 meeting.

Southwest Harbor is now accepting applications for a new harbormaster.