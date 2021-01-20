Southwest Harbor fire displaces family of five

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A fire in a home on Meadow Lane in Seawall displaced a family of five but the damage was concentrated to one section of the one-and-a-half story building.

Southwest Harbor dispatch received a call around 3:35 p.m. on Jan. 13 from the homeowner who had arrived home to find the house filled with smoke. No one was at the home when the fire started.

A police officer was the first to respond, according to Fire Chief Tom Chisholm, and was able to rescue two of the family’s pets before the fire department arrived.

There was a woodstove in the area where the fire was located.

“It had gotten into the walls and had been burning for a while,” said Chisholm. “Fortunately, it did not extend into other parts of the home.”

Sixteen members of the volunteer department were at the scene. They found fire inside the wall and roof of the home. While breaking away parts of the building to quell the flames, the entire chimney connected to the woodstove collapsed. No one was hurt.

“All in all, we had the fire knocked down in about 15 minutes from tone,” said Chisholm about his department’s efforts.