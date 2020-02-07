Sound closed to scalloping

AUGUSTA — Somes Sound and the Cranberry Isles are closed to scallop harvesting for the remainder of the season, effective Sunday.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources announced the emergency rule Jan. 31.

“The Department is concerned that continued harvesting for the remainder of the 2019-2020 fishing season in these areas will reduce scallop broodstock further, as well as jeopardize sublegal scallops that were observed in the 2019 Spring Scallop survey that is essential to the ongoing recruitment, regrowth and recovery of the scallop resource,” the announcement stated. “An immediate conservation closure is necessary to reduce the risk of unusual damage and imminent depletion of the scallop resource in the … areas.”

Contact Melissa Smith at Melissa.smith@maine.gov or 624-6558.