Somesville Library has a new director

SOMESVILLE — Meghan Clark McDaniel has been named part-time director of the 126-year-old Somesville Library by the Somesville Library Association Board of Trustees.

She has been a librarian for 20 years in both public and special libraries, including the Philadelphia Library for the Blind. She also was a librarian in the areas of horticulture and veterinary science at a vocational college in Brisbane, Australia, where she and her husband lived for the past 10 years.

“We went for a change of venue and a little sunshine and fell in love with it,” she said.

When they decided to move back to the U.S., they wanted to live on Mount Desert Island because her husband is originally from Bar Harbor and still has a lot of family in the area.

“When we finally found a home, it was in Somesville, so I couldn’t pass up the chance to be the local librarian down the street from where I’m living,” McDaniel said.

The library is open year-round on Wednesdays from 1-6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is open for a few hours on Mondays in July and August.

McDaniel said that schedule is just right for her, since she has two children, ages 9 and 2.

“With two young children, I wasn’t looking for a full-time position. A part-time role is great for my life right now, and I think it will serve me well for quite some time to come.”

Meet the librarian

The public is invited to meet McDaniel this Saturday. She will host a children’s story time at 9:30 a.m. followed by cupcakes for everyone at 10.

McDaniel succeeds Tom Lange, who has retired after 22 years as the Somesville librarian.

Lange said earlier this year of his decision to retire, “I just think the library needs to look at its future with a different perspective.

“Every library is having to look carefully at what it is, what it needs to do, what it has done well and how it has to change. Readership has been declining as my established patrons retire or move away. And, unfortunately, they are not being replaced by young people who come into the library.”