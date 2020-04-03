Some eateries, businesses remain open on MDI

BAR HARBOR — On March 18 Governor Janet Mills first issued an executive order mandating all restaurants, bars and non-essential businesses statewide close to the public. The order was extended on March 31 pushing the closed date until April 30 and further restricting the guidelines for those that remain open.
While eateries are still allowed to sell their food directly to consumers through take-out and delivery options, some have gotten creative, temporarily changing their business model to continue operations.
In Bar Harbor, the Royal Indian restaurant is not only offering free island-wide delivery of its cuisine but is also offering same-day grocery delivery “for elderly and people quarantining themselves.”
The business, which is less than a year old, is “constantly looking for ways to survive and contribute in this current situation,” said owner Diwas Thapa. “I don’t think any businesses right now are open for profit.”
At least 12 stores and 14 restaurants island-wide are still offering some level of service (as of press time) as they work to keep employees on the payroll while also meeting community needs.
“The best way that we can all support our neighbors who own businesses in our community is by being safe and following the guidelines set forth by the state and federal government,” said Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Alf Anderson, who said there are ways the community can continue to support its local businesses. “Within those guidelines, I suggest ordering takeout or delivery from those restaurants who are open. Go online and purchase gift cards for future use at your favorite shops or even do some early Christmas shopping now by stocking up on gift cards for your family.
The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce has partnered with chambers from across the state to participate in an initiative called Pay it Forward Maine which asks residents to find ways to continue to support local businesses, even if they are closed.
Editor’s note: This list, adapted from the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, is updated regularly but is subject to change. For the latest information go to visitbarharbor.com.
Groceries and supplies
A&B Naturals
101 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor
(207) 288-8480
Monday through Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bar Harbor Food Pantry
36 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor
(207) 288-3375
Call to schedule pickup service; open Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Carroll Drug Store
3 Village Green Way, Southwest Harbor
(207) 244-5588
Island-wide curbside pickup or delivery.
FIORE Artisan Olive Oils & Vinegars
8 Rodick Place, Bar Harbor
(207) 801-2580
Free shipping on orders placed by April 3. Curbside pickup available.
Hannaford Supermarket
86 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor
(207) 288-3621
Open daily at 7 a.m.
Hull’s Cove General Store
3 Breakneck Rd, Bar Harbor
(207) 288-4600
Open daily 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.
McEachern & Hutchins
345 Main St, Southwest Harbor
(207) 244-7243
Check Facebook for hours, call for curbside delivery/outside pickup.
Paradis True Value Hardware Store
31 Holland Avenue, Bar Harbor
(207) 288-4995
Open weekdays 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Pine Tree Market
121 Main St, Northeast Harbor
(207) 276-3335
Visit Facebook page for information
Open daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Southwest Food Mart Grocery
101 Main St, Southwest Harbor
(207) 244-5601
Open daily, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Offering delivery to at-risk individuals Tuesday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SR Tracy Paint Shop
8 Summit Rd, Northeast Harbor
(207) 276-3338
Open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for curbside pickup and phone orders.
Town Hill Market
1339 Route 102
(207) 288-5136
Restaurants
Atlantic Brewing Midtown
52 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor
(207) 288-2326
Open Tuesday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Takeout food and beer.
Blaze Bar Harbor
198 Main St, Bar Harbor
(207) 801-2755
Takeout and curbside pickup available from 4 – 8:30 p.m.
Brrrr! Harbor
1319 State Highway 102, Bar Harbor
(207) 801-1232
By appointment only. Available Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday all day. Mornings on Tuesday and Thursday.
Dog and Pony Tavern
4 Rodick Place, Bar Harbor
(207) 288-0900
Open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for takeout. Delivery available on Fridays and Saturdays. Also open Sundays and Mondays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for takeout.
Epi’s
8 Cottage St, Bar Harbor
(207) 801-2516
Open Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery available.
Leary’s Landing Irish Pub
156 Main St., Bar Harbor
(207) 664-3919
Open daily for lunch and dinner, takeout, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Next Level Sports Lounge
386 Main St., Southwest Harbor
(207) 244-8010
Takeout and delivery daily for lunch and dinner.
McKay’s Public House
231 Main Street, Bar Harbor
(207) 288-2002
Takeout only 4:30–7:30 p.m.
Red Sky Restaurant
14 Clark Point Rd, Southwest Harbor
(207) 244-0476
Offering a school lunch program, call for details. Curbside and delivery options also available.
Reel Pizza
33 Kennebec Place, Bar Harbor
(207) 288-3828
Takeout Friday through Sunday, 4–8 p.m. No movie screenings.
Royal Indian
39 Rodick Street, Bar Harbor
(207) 801-9418
Open daily for lunch and dinner. Takeout and “No Contact” delivery available.
Side Street Cafe
49 Rodick Street, Bar Harbor
(207) 801-2591
Open daily for takeout from 11:30 am to 2 p.m., and 4–7 p.m.
Sips
4 Clark Point Rd, Southwest Harbor
(207) 244-4550
Open Monday through Friday. Breakfast takeout from 7 a.m. to noon. Sips 2.0 takeout from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tailgate Sports and Pizza
131 Cottage St, Bar Harbor
(207) 288-4700
Open daily, 4–9 p.m. for pick-up and free delivery.
