Friday - Apr 03, 2020
Royal Indian in Bar Harbor is one of the MDI businesses that remains open. The restaurant is not only offering free island-wide delivery of its cuisine but is also offering same-day grocery delivery “for elderly and people quarantining themselves,” said owner Diwas Thapa. PHOTO COURTESY OF ROYAL INDIAN  

Some eateries, businesses remain open on MDI

April 3, 2020 by on Business, News

BAR HARBOR — On March 18 Governor Janet Mills first issued an executive order mandating all restaurants, bars and non-essential businesses statewide close to the public. The order was extended on March 31 pushing the closed date until April 30 and further restricting the guidelines for those that remain open. 

While eateries are still allowed to sell their food directly to consumers through take-out and delivery options, some have gotten creative, temporarily changing their business model to continue operations.  

In Bar Harbor, the Royal Indian restaurant is not only offering free island-wide delivery of its cuisine but is also offering same-day grocery delivery “for elderly and people quarantining themselves.”  

The business, which is less than a year old, is “constantly looking for ways to survive and contribute in this current situation,” said owner Diwas Thapa. “I don’t think any businesses right now are open for profit.”  

At least 12 stores and 14 restaurants island-wide are still offering some level of service (as of press time) as they work to keep employees on the payroll while also meeting community needs.  

“The best way that we can all support our neighbors who own businesses in our community is by being safe and following the guidelines set forth by the state and federal government,” said Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Alf Anderson, who said there are ways the community can continue to support its local businesses. “Within those guidelines, I suggest ordering takeout or delivery from those restaurants who are open. Go online and purchase gift cards for future use at your favorite shops or even do some early Christmas shopping now by stocking up on gift cards for your family. 

The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce has partnered with chambers from across the state to participate in an initiative called Pay it Forward Maine which asks residents to find ways to continue to support local businesses, even if they are closed. 

 

Editor’s note: This list, adapted from the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, is updated regularly but is subject to change. For the latest information go to visitbarharbor.com 

 

Groceries and supplies 

A&B Naturals  

101 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor  

(207) 288-8480 

aandbnaturals.com 

Monday through Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.  

 

Bar Harbor Food Pantry 

36 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor 

(207) 288-3375 

barharborfoodpantry.org 

Call to schedule pickup service; open Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

 

Carroll Drug Store 

3 Village Green Way, Southwest Harbor 

(207) 244-5588 

carrolldrugstore.net 

Island-wide curbside pickup or delivery. 

 

FIORE Artisan Olive Oils & Vinegars 

8 Rodick Place, Bar Harbor 

(207) 801-2580 

fioreoliveoils.com 

Free shipping on orders placed by April 3. Curbside pickup available. 

 

Hannaford Supermarket 

86 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor 

(207) 288-3621 

hannaford.com 

Open daily at 7 a.m. 

 

Hull’s Cove General Store 

3 Breakneck Rd, Bar Harbor 

(207) 288-4600 

Open daily 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.  

 

McEachern & Hutchins 

345 Main St, Southwest Harbor 

(207) 244-7243 

mceachernonline.com 

ChecFacebook for hours, call for curbside delivery/outside pickup. 

 

Paradis True Value Hardware Store 

31 Holland Avenue, Bar Harbor 

(207) 288-4995 

paradistruevalue.com 

Open weekdays 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

 

Pine Tree Market 

121 Main St, Northeast Harbor 

(207) 276-3335 

Visit Facebook page for information 

Open daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

 

Southwest Food Mart Grocery 

101 Main St, Southwest Harbor 

(207) 244-5601 

foodmart.iga.com 

Open daily, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Offering delivery to at-risk individuals Tuesday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

 

SR Tracy Paint Shop 

8 Summit Rd, Northeast Harbor 

(207) 276-3338 

Open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for curbside pickup and phone orders. 

 

Town Hill Market 

1339 Route 102 

(207) 288-5136 

 

Restaurants  

Atlantic Brewing Midtown 

52 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor 

(207) 288-2326 

atlanticbrewing.com 

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Takeout food and beer. 

 

Blaze Bar Harbor 

198 Main St, Bar Harbor 

(207) 801-2755 

Takeout and curbside pickup available from 4 – 8:30 p.m. 

 

Brrrr! Harbor 

1319 State Highway 102, Bar Harbor 

(207) 801-1232 

By appointment only. Available Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday all day. Mornings on Tuesday and Thursday. 

 

Dog and Pony Tavern 

4 Rodick Place, Bar Harbor 

(207) 288-0900 

dogandponytavern.com 

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for takeout. Delivery available on Fridays and Saturdays. Also open Sundays and Mondays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for takeout. ​ 

 

Epi’s 

8 Cottage St, Bar Harbor 

(207) 801-2516 

Open Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Takeoutcurbside pickup and delivery available. 

 

Leary’s Landing Irish Pub 

156 Main St., Bar Harbor 

(207) 664-3919 

learyslanding.com 

Open daily for lunch and dinner, takeout, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. 

 

Next Level Sports Lounge 

386 Main St., Southwest Harbor 

(207) 244-8010 

Takeout and delivery daily for lunch and dinner. 

 

McKay’s Public House 

231 Main Street, Bar Harbor 

(207) 288-2002 

mckayspublichouse.com 

Takeout only 4:307:30 p.m.  

 

Red Sky Restaurant 

14 Clark Point Rd, Southwest Harbor 

(207) 244-0476 

redskyrestaurant.com 

Offering a school lunch program, call for details. Curbside and delivery options also available. 

 

Reel Pizza 

33 Kennebec Place, Bar Harbor 

(207) 288-3828 

reelpizza.com 

Takeout Friday through Sunday, 48 p.m. No movie screenings. 

 

Royal Indian 

39 Rodick Street, Bar Harbor 

(207) 801-9418 

Open daily for lunch and dinner. Takeout and “No Contact” delivery available. 

 

Side Street Cafe 

49 Rodick Street, Bar Harbor 

(207) 801-2591 

sidestreetbarharbor.com 

Open daily for takeout from 11:30 am to 2 p.m., and 47 p.m. 

 

Sips 

4 Clark Point Rd, Southwest Harbor 

(207) 244-4550 

sipsmdi.com 

Open Monday through Friday. Breakfast takeout from 7 a.m. to noon. Sips 2.0 takeout from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

 

Tailgate Sports and Pizza 

131 Cottage St, Bar Harbor 

(207) 288-4700 

tailgatebh.com 

Open daily, 49 p.m. for pick-up and free delivery. 

 

 

Faith DeAmbrose

Managing Editor at Mount Desert Islander

