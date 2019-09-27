Some e-bikes now allowed on Acadia carriage roads, speed limit lowered

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — One class of electric bicycles — commonly known as e-bikes — is now permitted wherever traditional bikes are allowed in the park, including the 45 miles of carriage roads.

E-bikes have small motors that can be activated to give riders an extra boost when pedaling long distances or up hills. They were previously banned from the carriage roads and bike paths except for people with disabilities.

On Aug. 28, U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt ordered that the use of e-bikes be allowed in most National Park Service (NPS) units and instructed park superintendents to develop specific e-bike rules for their parks within 30 days. The purpose of the new policy, he said, was to expand recreational opportunities and accessibility.

On Thursday, Acadia announced in a press release that Class 1 e-bikes would now be allowed on the carriage roads and other places where non-motorized bikes are permitted.

The new policy defines Class 1 e-bikes as those “equipped with a motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling and ceases to provide assistance when the bicycle reaches the speed of 20 mph.”

Class 2 and 3 e-bikes continue to be prohibited on the carriage roads and Schoodic bike paths. Class 2 e-bikes can be powered by motor even when the rider isn’t pedaling.

On Class 3 e-bikes, the motor only functions when the rider is pedaling, but they can go up to 28 mph. These are still banned, according to the park’s press statement, because of the increased safety risk on gravel roads that are shared by “high concentrations of slower-moving pedestrians and equestrians.”

In keeping with the maximum 20 mph speed of Class 1 e-bikes when the motor is engaged, Acadia has lowered the speed limit for all bikes from 25 mph to 20 mph on the carriage roads and Schoodic bike paths.

Acadia officials plan to monitor the use of e-bikes to assess possible impacts on the visitor experience, resources and facilities.

“The NPS reserves the right to limit, restrict or impose other conditions on e-bike use in the future after taking into consideration public health and safety, natural and cultural resource protection and other management activities and objectives,” the park’s press release stated.

All three classes of e-bikes are still allowed on all of the motor roads in Acadia, including the Park Loop Road.