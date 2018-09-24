Solid waste permits

BAR HARBOR — Effective Oct. 29, Bar Harbor residents will be required to display solid waste permit stickers for the disposal of household garbage and recycled materials at the newly renovated Transfer Station/Recycling Center on White Spruce Road.

Permit stickers will be issued at no charge to residents. Vehicle registrations, utility bills or other proof of property ownership will be used to verify residency (one sticker for each registered vehicle). The permit stickers must be applied to vehicle windshields. The stickers are now available at the Finance Office at 93 Cottage St., the Public Works Facility at 50 Public Works Way in Hulls Cove and at the Transfer Station/Recycling Center.

Property owners with vacation rentals may also be issued permits, enclosed within a rearview mirror hanger, to allow non-resident vacationing renters to deposit waste at the facility. The hanger will help the property owner to retrieve and reuse the permit from the renter. Property owners of the vacation rentals will be charged a $20 permit fee, and replacement permits will also cost $20. Permits for property owners of vacation rentals are available only at the Finance Office.

Anyone with questions may contact the Bar Harbor Finance Office at 288-5096.