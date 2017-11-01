Solar task force members named

TREMONT — Three of the five members of the newly formed solar task force were appointed Monday by selectmen.

The committee is tasked with reviewing bids for a solar electric power array on the town’s closed landfill. As approved by selectmen, the task force is to consist of a member of the Board of Selectmen, the coordinator of A Climate to Thrive, an additional member of that organization and two members of the general public.

Selectmen approved the appointment of their chairman, Kevin Buck, to fill the selectmen’s seat. Joe Blotnick, coordinator of A Climate to Thrive, was appointed to fill that position. Elaine Eaton was appointed as a member of the general public.