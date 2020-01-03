Solar policy and development

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A Climate to Thrive and ReVision Energy will present a guide to navigating commercial solar opportunities on Tuesday, Jan. 6, from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

Kurt Penney, commercial solar consultant at ReVision Energy, will discuss new Maine solar policy and the positive impacts for energy consumers of all sizes.

Thoughtful local solar development can provide clean energy to the grid while providing attractive financial options for ratepayers.

Penney will also speak to the ability for commercial, municipal, and industrial entities to participate in arrays like those sited at Eastern Maine Recycling.

The event is free and open to the public. Contact 244-7442.